Crypterium (CRPT) Price Tops $0.0423 on Exchanges

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Crypterium has a market cap of $4.01 million and $525,673.76 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,905,325 tokens. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

