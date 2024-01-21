Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 14,742 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

