Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Allstate Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $154.88 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $156.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.