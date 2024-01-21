Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

