Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $398,000 Investment in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 368.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,687 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 863.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 504,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 452,570 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 102.4% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,861,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,605,000 after acquiring an additional 499,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,188,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,875,000 after acquiring an additional 164,166 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.65. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

