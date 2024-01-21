Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 7,290 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $42,485,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $12,599,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

