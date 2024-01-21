Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,846,000 after acquiring an additional 899,859 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,120,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,892,000 after buying an additional 243,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,055,000 after buying an additional 133,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average is $114.52. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.