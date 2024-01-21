Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,846,000 after acquiring an additional 899,859 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,120,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,892,000 after buying an additional 243,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,055,000 after buying an additional 133,057 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average is $114.52. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
