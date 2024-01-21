Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRU opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.20. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

