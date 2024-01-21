Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 6,774 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.