Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

