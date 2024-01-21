Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.37. 4,125,121 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 3,900,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Cybin Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $148.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Cybin alerts:

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cybin Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cybin

About Cybin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBN. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Cybin by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cybin by 21.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 313,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cybin by 370.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cybin by 926.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cybin by 55.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 145,929 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.