Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.37. 4,125,121 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 3,900,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Cybin Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $148.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.45.
Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cybin Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cybin
About Cybin
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cybin
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.