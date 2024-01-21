Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

