Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Ventas were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 90,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $2,496,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 168,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Ventas by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Ventas Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,809.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18,018.02%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.