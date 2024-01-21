Cypress Capital Group Has $252,000 Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,457,000 after purchasing an additional 383,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,386,000 after purchasing an additional 807,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,882,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,986,000 after purchasing an additional 764,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.