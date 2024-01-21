Cypress Capital Group Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2,571,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $142.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

