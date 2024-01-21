Cypress Capital Group Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 16,815.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,473,000 after buying an additional 1,311,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,465,000 after buying an additional 762,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,294.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 725,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 673,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $99.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.