Cypress Capital Group Trims Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after buying an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,990,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,901,000 after buying an additional 60,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,151,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,242,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 693,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

