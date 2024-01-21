DA Davidson Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.60.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. The firm had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $93,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,538 shares of company stock worth $1,092,031 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

