Dacxi (DACXI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $8.82 Million

Dacxi (DACXI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. Dacxi has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and $44,772.83 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dacxi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dacxi has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dacxi Profile

Dacxi’s launch date was July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Dacxi’s official website is dacxicoin.io. Dacxi’s official message board is dacxi.medium.com. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dacxi

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dacxi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dacxi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dacxi using one of the exchanges listed above.

