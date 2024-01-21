Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 5,118 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 12.8% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 102.4% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $964.68.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,211.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,044.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $928.94. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $559.11 and a one year high of $1,217.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

