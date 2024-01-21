Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,274 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

