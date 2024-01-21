Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $167.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.49 and a fifty-two week high of $168.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.