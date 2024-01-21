Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $190.46 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

