Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $25.50 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $25,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $199.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $202.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

