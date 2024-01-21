Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $57.01 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,000 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.3% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $57,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.0 %

GILD opened at $87.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

