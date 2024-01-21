Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $128.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

