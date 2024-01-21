Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 314,342 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314,342 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $85.34 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

