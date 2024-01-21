Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,918 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

