Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Lmcg Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.5% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.05. 3,258,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,363. The firm has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.03. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

