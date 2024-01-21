Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Increased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 71.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.2% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 259.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $367,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,258,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.03. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The firm has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

