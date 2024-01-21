DDFG Inc Decreases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

DDFG Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. DDFG Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 597,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,432,000 after purchasing an additional 260,266 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $11,863,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $7,402,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,307,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 160,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 113,594 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.