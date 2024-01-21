DDFG Inc Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

DDFG Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. DDFG Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77. The company has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

