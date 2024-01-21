Decred (DCR) Achieves Market Cap of $242.99 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market cap of $242.99 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $15.38 or 0.00036888 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00133153 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00023469 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004383 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,798,570 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

