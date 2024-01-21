Decred (DCR) Achieves Market Cap of $242.99 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market cap of $242.99 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $15.38 or 0.00036888 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00133153 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00023469 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004383 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002370 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000111 BTC.
About Decred
Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,798,570 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Decred
