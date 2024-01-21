Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.72. 1,223,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $381.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

