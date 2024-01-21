Dero (DERO) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. Dero has a market capitalization of $36.90 million and $8,176.97 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.59 or 0.00006211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,708.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00171029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.74 or 0.00574791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00059869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.00378055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00182586 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,243,931 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

