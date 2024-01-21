Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.50

Shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.50 and traded as high as $2.54. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 40,914 shares traded.
Deswell Industries Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.
Deswell Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Deswell Industries Company Profile
Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.
