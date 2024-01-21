dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $15.88 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $15.88 million and $52.45 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00171354 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00015421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009595 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,083,757 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9861584 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $5,949.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.