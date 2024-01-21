DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 108,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average daily volume of 21,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

DHC Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

Institutional Trading of DHC Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHCA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 836.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 200,001 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 866,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 57,794 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 828,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology and technology-enabled business in the automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software, or E-commerce sectors.

