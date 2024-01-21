DigiByte Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $136.62 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,742.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00170375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.12 or 0.00575235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00059212 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00379381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00179110 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,775,853,112 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.