Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Dropbox worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 35.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Dropbox by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Dropbox by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.17. 2,552,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,778. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,055 shares of company stock worth $379,645 over the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

