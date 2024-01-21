DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Raised to $59.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DTM. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DT Midstream from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.89.

DTM opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 76.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 706,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,693,000 after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

