Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,829 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

