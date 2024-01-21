Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.42 Million in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 41.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.0% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.07.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $505.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $480.67 and a 200 day moving average of $452.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $506.11.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

