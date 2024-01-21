Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.63 Million in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $226.46 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $229.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.90 and its 200-day moving average is $207.59.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

