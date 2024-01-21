Duality Advisers LP Sells 7,338 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $106.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $109.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average of $97.95.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OSK

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.