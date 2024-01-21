Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 912.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,301 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,865,000 after buying an additional 1,565,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $66,942,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $53,846,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

Ciena Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $174,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,783,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $174,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,783,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $175,596.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,390.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

