Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.73.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

