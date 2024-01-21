E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in E2open Parent by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,999,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,879,000 after acquiring an additional 641,933 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in E2open Parent by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in E2open Parent by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

