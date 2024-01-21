eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Mizuho

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.65.

eBay Stock Up 0.8 %

eBay stock opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 4,660.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $83,690,000 after buying an additional 1,834,011 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,712,000 after buying an additional 1,491,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of eBay by 82.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,367,000 after buying an additional 1,410,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

