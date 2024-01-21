EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 12.8% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 102.4% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $964.68.

Broadcom Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,211.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $559.11 and a 52-week high of $1,217.00. The firm has a market cap of $567.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,044.21 and its 200-day moving average is $928.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

